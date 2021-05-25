Information that Azerbaijani border guards opened fire on territory of Armenia does not correspond to reality - State Border Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

The report on the shelling of the territory of Armenia by Azerbaijani border guards serving on the state border with Armenia does not correspond to reality, Representative of the State Border Service Colonel Murad Nağıyev said, Trend reports.

"In connection with the information disseminated by the Armenian side, at 14:40 the representatives of the Russian Federation contacted us and informed us that, according to the information of Armenia, allegedly as a result of shots in the air fired by military personnel from both sides, one soldier was wounded in the leg. , in connection with this incident, there are no claims to the Azerbaijani side. After some time, it was already reported that the wound was received in the abdominal cavity, and the soldier died from the received wound. Following this, we received a message that the serviceman had died allegedly from a head wound. Naturally, what was noted is an indicator that the message conveyed by the Armenian side to the representatives of Russia that the incident occurred as a result of shelling from the Azerbaijani side, as well as everything written about it in the Armenian media are completely absurd and does not reflect reality. I declare with full responsibility that today our units did not open fire on the territory of Armenia.

The situation on the state border with Armenia is stable and is under control. On our part, measures are being taken to promptly regulate all controversial issues, avoiding tensions. We keep in touch with representatives of the Russian Federation on a daily basis and take a constructive approach to resolving all emerging issues in order to eliminate tension," he said.