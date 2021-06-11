Russia, France discuss situation around settlement of Karabakh issue
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11
Trend:
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy discussed the situation around the Karabakh settlement on June 11, Trend reports citing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"During the conversation, a thorough exchange of views took place on the situation around the [Nagorno-Karabakh] settlement, including in the context of the work of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, as well as on other topical issues in the CIS space," the ministry said.
