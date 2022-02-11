Azerbaijan denies shelling house of temporarily deployed Russian peacekeepers on its territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

The information about the shooting at a house in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed [in accordance with trilateral statement between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], isn’t true, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

"The information spread in the Armenian segment of social networks about the shelling of a residential building in the territory of Azerbaijan by units of the Azerbaijani army, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, is fake," added the ministry.