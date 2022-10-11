Dynamics of Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz relations suggest that we are determined to build up the potential for mutual cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Dynamics of our relations suggest that we are determined to build up the potential for mutual cooperation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting of the First Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in a limited format, Trend reports.

"During your official visit to Azerbaijan, a Declaration on Strategic Partnership between our countries was signed, which raised our ties to a higher level. I am sure that as a result of my visit, agreements will also be reached that will contribute to deepening cooperation in many areas.

You have noted the areas of cooperation between our countries both in the international arena and within the framework of trade and economic ties. I think that today and tomorrow both you and I and members of the delegations will have the opportunity to discuss our plans in detail and outline ways of strengthening cooperation. I have looked at the turnover figures - of course, they cannot satisfy us, but I think that the plans that we have laid out will allow us the opportunity to increase the volume of mutual trade in a short time. Azerbaijan is also interested in investment projects in your country. This is also what we will discuss today," the head of state said.