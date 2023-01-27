Attacks against diplomatic missions strictly prohibited under int'l humanitarian law - UN Resident Coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The UN strongly condemns the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said, Trend reports via her Twitter publication.

"I strongly condemn the attack at Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran. Attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including diplomatic missions, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," she wrote.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The attacker turned out to be a 50-year-old man who drove up to the administrative building with two young children: a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. He opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a security post, killing the head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The assailant has been detained. The incident is currently being investigated.