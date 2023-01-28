Joint activity of business communities to further strengthen Azerbaijani-Egyptian relations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Joint activity of business communities will further strengthen Azerbaijani-Egyptian relations, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an expanded meeting with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Trend reports.

"Mr. President had a meeting with Azerbaijani businessmen yesterday. According to the information I have, the meeting has produced very good results. Of course, the joint activity of business communities will further strengthen our relations. We have also identified areas of future cooperation. I am sure that both mutual investments and an increase in trade turnover will be possible in the near future," President Ilham Aliyev said.