President Erdogan meets with Heydar Aliyev Foundation reps in Gaziantep, who delivered humanitarian aid following instructions of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is in the earthquake-affected area, met at Gaziantep Airport with employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, who, in accordance with the instructions of First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, delivered humanitarian aid to the fraternal country, Trend reports.

Conveying the condolences of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva in connection with the tragedy, the representative of the Foundation, Elvin Aslanov, noted that these days the entire Azerbaijani people, and all organizations of the country have mobilized to provide the necessary assistance to the fraternal country.

Expressing gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and people who mobilized all their forces to support the Turkish people in this tragedy, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "On my own behalf, on behalf of the people of the country, I express my great gratitude to my brother Ilham Aliyev, sister Mehriban Aliyeva!".

Noting that he is aware that people in Azerbaijan are collecting humanitarian aid to support the victims of the earthquake, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that just as Türkiye stood with Azerbaijan during the second Karabakh war, so now, in these difficult moments, Azerbaijan stands with Türkiye.

"I express gratitude on my own behalf, on behalf of my family, and on behalf of the people of the country. We are together not only these days, we are together forever. We will continue our journey as one nation, two states!" the Turkish President said.