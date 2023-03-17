Azerbaijani Parliament strongly condemns European Parliament's resolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The Azerbaijani Parliament’s International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee has strongly protested and condemned the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on March 15, 2023 on EU-Azerbaijan relations, Trend reports via the committee's statement.

According to the statement, the resolution not only repeated misleading comments made by the European Parliament against Azerbaijan on human rights, fundamental freedoms, governance and other topics, but also deliberately discredited Azerbaijan's efforts to achieve peace, incited Armenian revanchist forces, and voiced false and offensive rhetoric aimed at destabilizing the situation.

The European Parliament not only allowed the adoption of this resolution, damaging its authority but also became an instrument of forces trying to realize their insidious plans in the South Caucasus region through chaos and war, which causes deep disappointment and anger, the statement said.

The statement also said that the resolution of the European Parliament questioned the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, which is a complete disrespect for both international law and the very charter of this organization.

The adoption of such a document is a clear indication that it comes from Armenia and the Armenian diaspora, which has become a "cancerous tumor of Europe", the statement noted.

“The extreme corruption, hatred for our country, for its history, the pain caused by almost 30 years of occupation of 20 percent of its internationally recognized territories, ethnic cleansing, the Khojaly genocide, the fate of more than one million refugees and internally displaced persons, completely destroyed cities and villages, indifference to the destruction of the country's historical, cultural and religious heritage are apparently manifested in the resolution,” the statement further said.

The repetition of the Armenian fairy tales about the alleged "closure of the Lachin-Khankendi road" and the "humanitarian catastrophe" with great enthusiasm shows how irresponsible and biased are the European Parliament members, the statement emphasized.

“Along with this, the Committee on Foreign Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations considers it necessary to note the position demonstrated by the EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Oliver Varhelyi during the discussion of the resolution,” the statement said.

“The European commissioner has demonstrated a balanced approach to assessing the events taking place in the region. Despite incredible pressure from biased MPs, he praised Azerbaijan's role as a reliable partner for the EU," the statement added.

The committee called on European MPs to conduct a constructive dialogue based on mutual respect and understanding instead of encouraging the revanchist forces.

Previously, the International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee and the Azerbaijani Members of the European Union-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Co-operation Committee issued a statement expressing protest against the biased resolution adopted by the European Parliament on January 19, 2023 via a special procedure.