Armenia plays game based on minefield maps - Jeyhun Bayramov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Armenia has been playing games on minefield maps since 2020, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Maps of minefields are a very sensitive topic. Armenia has been playing games on this topic since 2020. Armenia had previously disputed the existence of such cards. She later provided useless scraps of paper. It is ludicrous to suppose that Armenia, which itself placed mines, now claims that it does not know where they are," the minister said.

Will be updated