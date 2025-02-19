President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. On February 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Trend reports.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani conveyed the greetings of President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the Azerbaijani head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani to extend his own regards to the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Chairman of the Senate once again congratulated the Azerbaijani President on the successful hosting of COP29 in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled the participation of Pakistan’s Prime Minister in COP29 and highly appreciated it.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in economic, trade, energy, and other areas, highlighting the successful implementation of military collaboration. They also hailed the mutual support within international organizations and emphasized the importance of interparliamentary ties and the role of the intergovernmental commission.

The discussions further addressed the development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations within the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan trilateral cooperation format, underscoring the significance of trilateral meetings in this framework.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani presented a keepsake to President Ilham Aliyev.