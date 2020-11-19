Head of department of Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units appointed to new position

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

Head of the department of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva has been appointed to a new position, Trend reports on Nov. 19 with reference to TABIB.

A department for the prevention and control of diseases has been created in TABIB.

Yagut Garayeva was appointed the director of this department.