Head of department of Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units appointed to new position
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19
Trend:
Head of the department of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva has been appointed to a new position, Trend reports on Nov. 19 with reference to TABIB.
A department for the prevention and control of diseases has been created in TABIB.
Yagut Garayeva was appointed the director of this department.
