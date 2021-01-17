Azerbaijan approves COVID-19 vaccination strategy for 2021-2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17
Trend:
The "Strategy for vaccination against COVID-19 disease in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021-2022" was approved upon the order of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.
Proceeding from the order, the executive bodies (structures) envisaged in the Action Plan of the Vaccination Strategy must ensure the implementation of the necessary measures at the appointed time and regularly provide the Cabinet of Ministers with the information on the process of the work.
