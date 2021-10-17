Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17
Trend:
Some 25,462 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 9,962 citizens, and the second one to 15,500 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 9,194,432 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,964,151 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,230,281 people - the second dose.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani president, first lady view conditions created in Fuzuli Central City Park, plant trees there
First concert of Azerbaijan's trio under leadership Isfar Sarabsky takes place as part of European tour (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shares publication in connection with anniversary of Armenia's missile attack on Ganja
Information about firing of Azerbaijani army in direction of Arazdeyen does not reflect truth - Ministry of Defense
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation on October 17, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Post-conflict reconstruction projects launched by President Ilham Aliyev is unprecedented - Aide to President (VIDEO)
Over past 25-30 years, no country independently conducted such large-scale reconstruction in post-conflict period - aide to Azerbaijani president
Armenia must take serious and positive steps to open communications - Azerbaijani president's assistant (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be famous for its "smart cities" and agricultural products - Turkish ambassador
Representatives of diplomatic corps view restoration work in liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
During former occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia deprived vast lands of water - aide to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)