Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

Some 25,462 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 9,962 citizens, and the second one to 15,500 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,194,432 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,964,151 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,230,281 people - the second dose.