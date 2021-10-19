Azerbaijan confirms 2,102 more COVID-19 cases, 863 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,102 new COVID-19 cases, 863 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 505,554 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 479,675 of them have recovered, and 6,793 people have died. Currently, 19,086 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,189 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,044,744 tests have been conducted so far.