Searches for missing Azerbaijani serviceman in Kalbajar direction continue - MoD (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
Trend:
The searches for Azerbaijani Senior Lieutenant Fuad Baghirov who lost his way due to a sharp change in weather conditions and a snowstorm on the territory of Alagollar in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district are continued together with relevant state structures, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, as a result of searches, the other three missed Azerbaijani servicemen, found on the morning of January 29, were evacuated by helicopter and taken to a military hospital in Baku.
“The treatment of our military personnel continues under the supervision of specialized doctors, and there is no threat to their health,” added the ministry.
