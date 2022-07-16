Azerbaijan confirms 151 more COVID-19 cases, 87 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Azerbaijan has detected 151 new COVID-19 cases, 87 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 794,398 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,961 of them have recovered, and 9,723 people have died. Currently, 714 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,487 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,999,322 tests have been conducted so far.