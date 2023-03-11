Azerbaijan confirms 36 more COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan has detected 36 new COVID-19 cases, 32 patients have recovered, and 1 patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,906 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,548 of them have recovered, and 10,143 people have died. Currently, 215 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,519 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,540,198 tests have been conducted so far.