Azerbaijan creating innovative financial, banking services in Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6
Work has begun on the creation of innovative financial and banking services in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, First Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov said at the conference "Opportunities for innovative economic development of the liberated territories", Trend reports.
