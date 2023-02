BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) grew as of February 1, 2023, Trend reports via the CBA.

According to the CBA, this figure amounted to $9.06 billion, up by $65.7 million (0.73 percent) compared to the previous month and by $1.98 billion or 28.09 percent on annual basis.

The bank’s foreign exchange reserves settled at $7.074 billion as of February 1, 2023, while this rate equaled $8.9 billion as of January 1, 2023.