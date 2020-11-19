Turkmenistan to reconstruct equestrian complex

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19

An equestrian complex will be reconstructed in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

According to the signed decree, the Türkmenatlary State Association is allowed to conclude a contract with Berk ýol company for the reconstruction of a racetrack in the Mary equestrian complex.

The document prescribes to start work in November 2020 and hand over the racetrack with full readiness for operation in March 2021.

Earlier, the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan opened a tender for the reconstruction of the equestrian sports complex in the Mary region.

Turkmen-atlary the State Association is a government agency responsible for the development of horse breeding and operation of equestrian complexes in Turkmenistan.

