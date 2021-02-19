Kazakhstan's export entering market of Russian Bashkortostan

Business 19 February 2021 11:49 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan's export entering market of Russian Bashkortostan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.19

Trend:

The Trade Mission of Kazakhstan in Russia, with the support of the Government of Russian Bashkortostan, organized the first online business mission in 2021 for Kazakh export-oriented companies within the expansion of trade-economic relations between the countries, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Participants of the event were representatives of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration, the Consulate General of the country in Russian Kazan city, representatives of the Center for the Development of Trade Policy QazTrade JSC, Samruk-Kazyna JSC, KazakhExport ESC JSC, as well as the Kazakh retail chains ‘Magnum’, ‘Yuzhny’ and ‘Korzinka’.

On the part of the Bashkortostan Government, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Services Azat Askarov, Chairperson of the State Committee for External Economic Relations and Congress Activities Margarita Bolycheva, representatives of the Commerce-Industry Chamber, the Association of Social Catering Enterprises, as well as regional trade networks took part in the event.

As part of the online business mission, 24 Kazakh companies from non-resource industries were presented. Besides, the business mission program included B2B negotiations of these companies with potential counterparties in Bashkortostan for the purpose of signing foreign trade contracts and agreements.

During the presentation of Kazakh companies, representatives of Bashkortostan expressed interest in mutual supplies of food products, noting the growing demand for Kazakh products, especially those with the Halal certificate.

Tags:
