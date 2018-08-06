TAP’s Belgian shareholder reveals volume of investments

6 August 2018 09:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Belgian Fluxys Group, which is one of the shareholders of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), envisaging transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, has realized investments in infrastructure for a total of 144.1 million euros in 2017, the company told Trend.

The investments were made in its three main activities (transmission, storage and LNG terminalling), of which 58 percent was dedicated to infrastructure projects in Belgium and 42 percent to infrastructure projects outside Belgium, said Fluxys.

The primary investments made concern the transmission facilities (77.6 million euros, largely relating to the Reverse Flow and EUGAL projects, and the LNG terminalling facilities (64.8 million euros, largely relating to the construction of the fifth tank at the Zeebrugge LNG terminal), according to the company.

"Regarding TAP, we do not communicate about our investments at such level of detail," said Fluxys.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU), and has already attracted 1.5 billion euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which approved the loan in early February 2018.

Connecting with the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Persimmon export to provide Azerbaijan with stable income (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:34
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 86 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:23
IGB: Over 80% of work complete to start construction (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:22
Prices in Baku real estate market slightly increase
Economy news 5 August 21:12
New military unit of Azerbaijan’s Air Force opens in frontline zone
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 August 19:25
Azerbaijan sets up Council of Farmers under Ministry of Agriculture
Business 5 August 18:46
Latest
Japanese companies to expand activity in Uzbekistan's gas chemical industry
Oil&Gas 09:49
US dollar falls in price in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 09:49
Share of natural gas in electricity generation in Turkey exceeds 30%
Oil&Gas 09:48
Turkmen state gas concern to acquire equipment via tender
Tenders 09:44
China’s HKC Corporation interested in plant construction in Kazakhstan
Economy news 09:41
US restoring large-scale sanctions against Iran
Nuclear Program 09:38
Permanent exhibition of goods under Made in Azerbaijan brand to be organized in Bahrain
Economy news 09:37
Iran, Turkmenistan take gas dispute to arbitration
Iran 09:36
Azerbaijan eyes to strengthen co-op with Arab countries
Economy news 09:35