Snam: Natgas to play increasingly central role in Europe’s energy transition

22 May 2019 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Natural gas will play an increasingly central and strategic role in the energy transition in Italy and Europe, both in supporting the growth of other renewable energy sources, and as a source of renewable energy itself, alongside biomethane and hydrogen, Snam Chairman, Luca Dal Fabbro said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Global Sustainability Forum in Rome, organized by Luiss Business School.

"Natural gas offers an immediate solution to reduce emissions from electricity generation and transport. According to a recent study conducted by the Gas For Climate consortium, a potential 270 billion cubic meters of biomethane and hydrogen could be produced by 2050, which could generate 217 billion euros in savings compared to an alternative decarbonisation scenario that does not take gas into account,” noted Fabbro.

Italy and Europe are well-positioned to use biomethane and hydrogen to transform climate risks into opportunities, he added.

"Italy’s biomethane industry is one the most important in the world, and we have recently introduced a mix of hydrogen and natural gas into the national transport network, the first of its kind in Europe. Snam is focused on leveraging innovative technology to become a global leader in these areas,” noted Fabbro.

Snam is Europe’s leading gas utility. It has been building and managing sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security for over 75 years. Snam operates in Italy and, through subsidiaries, Austria (TAG and GCA), France (Teréga) and the United Kingdom (Interconnector UK). It is one of the main shareholders of TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline) and is the company most involved in projects for the creation of the Energy Union.

Since 2001 Snam is a public company, listed in the FTSE MIB index of the Italian Stock Exchange.

