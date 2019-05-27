Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy increases reliability of Baku’s power supply

27 May 2019 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s electricity producer Azerenergy has laid a new high-voltage power line to enhance the reliability and sustainability of the power supply of Baku, Trend reports referring to Azerenergy.

A new 220-kilovolt transmission line was laid from the Janub power station in the city of Shirvan to the Khirdalan substation.

"The construction of a new power transmission line will allow for moving the load from one transmission line to another, in case problems arise on any high-voltage line connecting Baku to power stations in Mingachevir and Sangachal," the report says.

The report also notes that the commissioning of a new power transmission line will simplify the implementation of repair and restoration work on other high-voltage lines without disconnecting the power supply of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

Azerenergy is the main producer of electricity in Azerbaijan, with about three dozen power plants and over a hundred substations on its balance sheet.

The installation capacity of the generating system of Azerbaijan is 7,172.6 megawatts, which allows generating about 24 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

