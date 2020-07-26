Georgian ambassador: Southern Gas Corridor to bring additional investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The South Gas Corridor (SGC) project, which provides for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will help attract additional investments in Georgia, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze told Trend.

"We are very pleased that the implementation of the South Gas Corridor project is in its final stages," the ambassador said adding that it is of geopolitical importance for both countries.

"The Southern Gas Corridor is an integral part of the strategy for developing transit and economic potential of our countries. The project contributes to the creation of new jobs, implementation of infrastructure projects and economic development, and it also increases revenue to the budget," the ambassador said.

SGC is one of the priority projects for the EU, which envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while the opening ceremony of Phase 0 of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) was held in the Turkish city of Eskisehir on June 12, 2018.

