TAP crosses 20 bcm mark of gas supplies to 3 countries - managing director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has delivered more than 20 billion cubic meters of gas to three countries since commissioning, Luca Schieppati, TAP Managing Director said, Trend reports.

He was addressing the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held Feb.3 in Baku.

“Last October we established TAP’s connection to the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) and recently we crossed the 20 bcm mark of gas transport to Italy, Greece and Bulgaria in the two years of our operations. We are happy to be now triggering the first level of capacity expansion, while we remain fully committed to work on doubling the capacity to 20 bcm by 2027,” noted Schieppati.

The managing director noted that TAP consortium is focused on making sure the energy transition, particularly in Southeast Europe, happens in a sustainable manner, supporting decarbonization.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

