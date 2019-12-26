Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 26, compared to the prices on Dec. 25, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 6.1 manat and amounted to just over 2,555 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3166 manat and amounted to 30.5 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by over 10.8 manat and amounted to nearly 1,615 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 10.3 manat and amounted to almost 3,217 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 26, 2019 Dec. 25, 2019 Gold XAU 2,555.1085 2,548.9970 Silver XAG 30.5197 30.2031 Platinum XPT 1,614.8640 1,604.0435 Palladium XPD 3,216.9100 3,206.5995