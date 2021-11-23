Azerbaijan's Optimal Electronics auctions its bonds via Baku Stock Exchange (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

An auction on placement of bonds of Azerbaijan’s Optimal Electronics LLC has been held at the Baku Stock Exchange, Trend reports on Nov. 23.

At the stock exchange, 2,500 bonds with a par value of 1,000 manat ($588.2) each, worth 2.5 million manat ($1.4 million), were placed with a maturity of three years and an annual rate of 12 percent.

This auction for the placement of bonds is the 21st over the past two years.