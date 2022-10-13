Iranian currency rates for October 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to October 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,703 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 13 Iranian rial on October 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 46,592 46,903 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,081 42,250 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,702 3,728 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,897 3,943 1 Danish krone DKK 5,472 5,509 1 Indian rupee INR 511 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,141 135,343 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,314 19,314 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,593 28,853 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,220 109,072 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,441 30,568 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,537 23,690 1 South African rand ZAR 2,298 2,330 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,261 2,260 1 Russian ruble RUB 659 653 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,340 26,578 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,249 29,290 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,411 41,376 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,147 1,149 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,893 31,917 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,343 8,368 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,855 5,865 100 Thai baths THB 110,585 110,427 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,971 8,990 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,408 29,362 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 40,703 40,975 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,776 8,798 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,099 15,101 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,738 2,739 1 Afghan afghani AFN 483 484 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,569 16,592 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,730 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,308 71,327 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,133 4,126 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,984 12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,450 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,322 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,910 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,319 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

