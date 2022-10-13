Iranian currency rates for October 13

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 13 October 2022 10:36 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to October 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,703 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 13

Iranian rial on October 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

46,592

46,903

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,081

42,250

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,702

3,728

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,897

3,943

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,472

5,509

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,141

135,343

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,314

19,314

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,593

28,853

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,220

109,072

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,441

30,568

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,537

23,690

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,298

2,330

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,261

2,260

1 Russian ruble

RUB

659

653

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,340

26,578

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,249

29,290

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,411

41,376

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,147

1,149

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,893

31,917

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,343

8,368

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,855

5,865

100 Thai baths

THB

110,585

110,427

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,971

8,990

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,408

29,362

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

40,703

40,975

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,776

8,798

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,099

15,101

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,738

2,739

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

483

484

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,569

16,592

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,730

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,308

71,327

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,133

4,126

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,984

12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,450 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,322 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,910 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,319 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

