Facebook internal tools are out of order, New York Times journalist says

Facebook employees are experiencing problems with internal tools they use for business communication, New York Times journalist Ryan Mac wrote in Twitter, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Not only are Facebook's services and apps down for the public, its internal tools and communications platforms, including Workplace, are out as well. No one can do any work," he tweeted.

According Downdetector, the service, which tracks the work of popular Internet resources, on Monday, users reported a large-scale failure in the work of Facebook and Instagram social networks and WhatsApp messenger. These social networks and messenger belong to the Facebook company, which confirmed the information about the problems and assured that it was working to fix them.