Azerbaijani ASCO suspends operation of its ships due to stormy weather

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC has suspended the operation of its vessels due to stormy weather, Mehman Mehdiyev, spokesperson for the company, told Trend on Jan. 14.

According to Mehdiyev, in connection with the weather deterioration, the crews of vessels in the Caspian Sea were sent a respective warning.

"It’s expected that operation of the ships will resume on the morning of January 15," he added.

