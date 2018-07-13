Nazarbayev appoints new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan

13 July 2018 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has appointed Zhandos Asanov as the new Ambassador of the country in Turkmenistan.

The corresponding decree was published July 13 on the official website of the head of state.

"Zhandos Asanov has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Turkmenistan by the decree of the head of state," the decree says.

Earlier, Zhandos Asanov worked as the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking States.

