Number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 123,000 in Kazakhstan

762 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, up 80 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

East Kazakhstan has again posted the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections in the country – 252. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and North Kazakhstan region have added 81 and 79 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

65 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Pavlodar region, 60 – in Kostanay region, 43 – in Almaty city, 42 – in Akmola region, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 33 – in Almaty region, 20 – in Karaganda region, 7 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 7 – in Shymkent city, 5 – in Kyzylorda region, 4 – in Aktobe region, 2- in Mangistau region, and 2 – in Turkestan region.

Since the start of the pandemic Kazakhstan has recorded 123,097 cases of the coronavirus infection.