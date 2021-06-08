No new COVID-19 cases registered over the past day in Tajikistan
There were no new cases of COVID-19 over the past day in Tajikistan, reported the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population, Trend reports citing NIAT Khovar.
As of June 8, 13,308 infected cases have been registered, of which 13,218 or 99.3% have recovered. The overall number of coronavirus-related fatalities stands at 90 people since April 30, 2020.
