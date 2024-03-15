Uzbekistan's GDP per capita volume rises

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 15. Uzbekistan's volume of gross domestic product per capita amounted to 29.2 million soums ($2,338) at the end of 2023, Trend reports.

The data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that this indicator increased by 3.8 percent year-on-year. The volume of gross domestic product per capita amounted to 25.1 million soums ($2,010) in 2022.

The gross domestic product (GDP) of Uzbekistan amounted to 1.06 trillion soums ($623.5 billion) in 2023.

The growth of the industry sector amounted to 6.0 percent, and its positive contribution to GDP growth is estimated at a level of 1.5 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the World Bank, in its "Global Economic Prospects" report, published forecasts for GDP growth in Uzbekistan for 2024.

According to the bank's forecasts, Uzbekistan's GDP will grow by 5.5 percent in 2024. Earlier in June 2023, the bank predicted the growth of Uzbekistan's economy at 5.4 percent in 2024.