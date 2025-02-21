Uzbekistan, Canada to strengthen co-op in digital technologies

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 21. Uzbekistan and Canada agreed to further strengthen cooperation in digital technologies, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan Jamol Maksudov and Canada’s newly appointed Ambassador to Uzbekistan Christopher Duggan.

During the meeting, Ambassador Duggan praised Uzbekistan’s ongoing reforms in digitalization, telecommunications, and IT. The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in digital economy development, IT education, and IT service exports.

Both sides explored opportunities to enhance partnerships, including attracting Canadian companies to Uzbekistan’s IT market. Ambassador Duggan expressed his readiness to introduce Canada’s leading IT firms to Uzbekistan’s favorable business environment. He also reaffirmed the Canadian Embassy’s support in facilitating information exchange, experience sharing, and advancing digital cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, the newly appointed Ambassador of Canada to Uzbekistan Christopher Duggan, presented his credentials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

During a meeting with Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov, both sides discussed unrealized potential in the ties between the two countries.