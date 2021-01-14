Iran, Turkmenistan trade up by 300%

Iranian ambassador to Ashgabat said on Thursday that trade between Iran and Turkmenistan has tripled since Shahrivar (late August) compared to the preceding period.

Trade resumed after reopening the cross-border customs offices ending the closures due to the spread of the coronavirus, Gholam-Ali Arbab-Khales told, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He said that export and import through Iran-Turkmenistan road and railway have made a noticeable growth in the period compared to that of the previous year.

He said that Iran expressed concern about continued closure of border by Iranian northern neighbor state to all countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Iranian Embassy in Ashgabat started consultations; and after several rounds of talks between the presidents and experts of the two countries, Iran-Turkmenistan borders reopened.