Iran-Belarus trade exchanges to increase by ten-fold - official

The spokesman of Industries, Mines and Trade Ministry said that Iran-Belarus trade will in a short time be first ten-folded, and then twenty-folded, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking to IRNA, Omid Qalibaf said that in line with the Iranian government’s dynamic trade diplomacy, the minister of industries, mines, trade has drawn a broad horizon for bilateral trade ties within the framework of the Iran-Belarus Joint Trade Commission.

He said that the important point in Iran's bilateral trade with Belarus is exporting the science-based companies’ medical facilities to that country with the value of five million dollars each year.

On July 28 and 29, the 15th Iran-Belarus Joint Trade Commission is convened in Belarus capital city, Minsk, headed by the Iranian industries, mines and trade minister.

In that meeting strengthening and expansion of economic, trade, industrial, agricultural, fisheries, investments, water resources, health and pharmaceutical, transportations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries’ chambers of commerce are on the agenda of bilateral talks.

The current volume of Iran-Belarus trade is around 40 million dollars.