Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Maryana Akhmedova - Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,844 new COVID-19 cases, 814 recoveries, and 29 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 38,042 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 23,889 tests were rapid, while the remaining 14,153 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 661,563, among them 598,468 people recovered and 9,221 died.

There are 67 people quarantined, 4,203 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 667 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at government-assigned facilities.

As of October 9, more than 1.8 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 9,457 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

