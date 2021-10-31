Georgia reports 3,382 new coronavirus cases

Georgia reported 3 382 coronavirus cases, 5 389 recoveries, and 42 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1 287 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 664 cases, and the Kakheti region with 352 cases.

A total of 36 193 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 16 784 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 19 409 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 9,34 %, while 8,91 % in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 719 247 among them 660 518 people recovered and 10 045 died.

There are 43 people quarantined, 6 468 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1 093 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities.

As of October 31, 1 977 317 people got the Covid-19 vaccine, with 2 711 in a day.