BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The famous American billionaire George Soros, whose foundation is recognized by many countries of the world as a sponsor of revolutions, clashes and unrest directed against the government, is suspected of bribing 253 media outlets around the world.

As Fox News reports via the MRC Business study, Soros allocated at last $131 million in 2016-2020 to influential media outlets to cover his activities in a certain way he wants. The study includes such influential media as the Washington Post, Bloomberg, CNN, NBC, CBS and NPR. The payments were made through groups that were funded by George Soros.

"The over $32 billion that leftist billionaire George Soros poured into his organizations to spread his radical ‘open society’ agenda on abortion, Marxist economics, anti-Americanism, defunding the police, environmental extremism and LGBT fanaticism around the globe has paid dividends," MRC Business analysts Joseph Vazquez and Daniel Schneider wrote, Fox News says.

Many media outlets are associated with Soros through the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which received $2.7 million from Soros-supported groups. MRC also gives examples of how several CPJ board members defended Soros.