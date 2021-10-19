Algeria lifts lockdown nationwide amid drop in COVID-19 cases

The Algerian government announced Monday the full lift of nationwide lockdown as the COVID-19 infections dropped remarkably, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The health authorities on Monday reported 78 new infections over the past 24 hours compared to 87 cases a day before.

Consequently, "the government has decided on Monday to fully lift lockdown measure over the rest of 23 provinces as of Oct. 20 for 21 days," reads a statement of the Prime Minister Office.

It noted that family gatherings, such as weddings and sit-ins in the streets and public places, are still banned under the pandemic sanitary measures.

Meanwhile, the government urged the citizens to get anti-COVID-19 vaccine.