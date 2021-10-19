Algeria lifts lockdown nationwide amid drop in COVID-19 cases
The Algerian government announced Monday the full lift of nationwide lockdown as the COVID-19 infections dropped remarkably, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The health authorities on Monday reported 78 new infections over the past 24 hours compared to 87 cases a day before.
Consequently, "the government has decided on Monday to fully lift lockdown measure over the rest of 23 provinces as of Oct. 20 for 21 days," reads a statement of the Prime Minister Office.
It noted that family gatherings, such as weddings and sit-ins in the streets and public places, are still banned under the pandemic sanitary measures.
Meanwhile, the government urged the citizens to get anti-COVID-19 vaccine.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian TASS news agency on October 19, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's flag illuminated on TV tower in Georgia due to anniversary of restoration of Azerbaijan's independence (PHOTO)
Israel and Azerbaijan are great allies and partners, who have common interest in region – former Israeli MP
Year passes since Azerbaijan's liberation of Khudaferin bridge from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia’s failure to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan impedes restoration work in liberated territories - FM
Azerbaijan stands for normalizing relations with Armenia in post-conflict period based on int'l law - FM
Master plans for Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar and Lachin being prepared, will be done without taking any loans - Azerbaijani president
Great leader Heydar Aliyev returned to power at request of the people, then threat of losing independence again was prevented - president
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post related to October 18 - Independence Restoration Day on Instagram (PHOTO)
When I shared news of liberation of Fuzuli, whole world saw that we would complete our glorious mission - Azerbaijani president (FULL SPEECH)