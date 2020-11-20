Czech Republic extends COVID-19 state of emergency

The Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on Thursday voted to extend the country's COVID-19 state of emergency until Dec. 12, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The government's original proposal aimed to extend the state of emergency -- previously set to expire on Nov. 20 -- to Dec. 20.

The deputies were split over the decision, but they eventually accepted a compromise proposal submitted by the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM).

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases has slowed down in response to the government's strict measures, but officials, among them Health Minister Jan Blatny, have warned that the situation is still not under control.

On Thursday, the country's infection risk index stood at 62 on the 0-100 scale, down from 70 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Czech Health Ministry confirmed 5,515 new coronavirus infections.

