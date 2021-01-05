Emirates plans Tel Aviv - Dubai flights from February

Dubai flagship airline Emirates has applied to the Israel Airports Authority for landing and take-off slots starting February 15, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The airline has already been appearing on the arrivals and departure board at Ben Gurion Airport since the end of November because of its code-sharing arrangement with fly dubai and the connection flights it has been offering Israeli passengers, mainly to East Asia.

Emirates is consistently ranked as one of the world's best airlines and in 2019 it flew 56 million passengers to 157 destinations. Founded in 1984, the airline has 60 employees.

In September, the airline set up Emirates Kosher Flight Catering (EKFC) to provide kosher food to airlines through a dedicated kosher food production facility in the UAE. Emirates Flight Catering already runs one of the world's largest catering operations, serving more than 100 airlines. EKFC will also set up a chain of kosher restaurants.

Emirates will face stiff competition on the Tel Aviv - Dubai route. For much of December there were as many as 16 flights a day on the route operated by Arkia Airlines Ltd., Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd., El Al Israel Airlines Ltd., and flydubai. But that number shrank dramatically after the UAE was redefined as a 'red' high infection country requiring returning Israelis to isolate for up to 14 days. Emirates will presumably tailor the number of daily flights to fit demand.

Etihad Airways plans beginning Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi flights on March 28.