Netanyahu calls shooting incident in Israel's Tel Aviv severe terrorist attack

Israel Materials 10 March 2023 01:15 (UTC +04:00)
The shooting incident in Tel Aviv, as a result of which at least three people were injured, is a serious terrorist attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"There was a severe terrorist attack in Tel Aviv tonight. I pray for the well-being of the wounded and express support for the police and security forces operating on the ground," he said.

Earlier, the press service of the Israeli police reported a shooting incident on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, during which three people were injured. The police called the incident a terrorist attack. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

