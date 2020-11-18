Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

China's National Health Commission said Wednesday that it received reports of eight newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, including one that was domestically transmitted and seven imported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Tianjin, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, the commission said.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Shanghai, and one each in Shanxi, Liaoning and Guangdong.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 3,723 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,412 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 311 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,369. Of them, 324 patients were still being treated, including three in severe condition.

Altogether 81,411 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 13,974 close contacts were still under medical observation after 379 were discharged Tuesday, according to the commission.

Tuesday also reported five new asymptomatic cases, including four arriving from outside the mainland. Two cases, all imported, were re-categorized as confirmed cases on the same day.

A total of 456 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation, with 387 arriving from outside the mainland.

By the end of Tuesday, 5,470 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 108 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macao SAR, and 605 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 5,212 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 539 in Taiwan.