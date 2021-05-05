Over 6.8 mln people in Chile fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 6.8 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Chile after receiving their second dose, health authorities said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement, Minister of Health Enrique Paris said that 8,210,497 people have received their first vaccine dose, while 6,809,736 have been given their second dose.

To date, 15,020,233 doses have been administered throughout the country, according to ministry data, he added.

Of these, he said, almost 3 million people 60 years old and above have been inoculated as part of Chile's mass vaccination campaign, which began on Feb. 3 with seniors and people with chronic illnesses.

According to the official inoculation schedule, this week people between 40 and 44 years old can start getting vaccinated on a voluntary basis, while next week, people between 35 and 39 can begin their vaccination process.

Paris also stressed the importance of self-care and hygiene measures, since they are the most effective way to avoid new infections, as COVID-19 cases are declining in the last few weeks after a peak number in April.