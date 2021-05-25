India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14
India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,511, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data.
