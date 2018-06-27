Putin to meet with Trump’s adviser in Kremlin on Wednesday

27 June 2018 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting in the Kremlin on Wednesday with US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

"The president will receive Bolton in the Kremlin, this discussion will take place today," Peskov said.

Bolton is scheduled to hold several meetings in Moscow on Wednesday, including with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov and top officials of the Security Council, Peskov said.

"Bolton’s key contacts will take place in the Russian Security Council, with the Foreign Minister, and he will also contact with Presidential Aide Ushakov. But he will also meet with President Putin," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman declined to speak about the agenda for the meeting and if this is a preparation for bilateral talks between Putin and US President Donald Trump. "Let’s wait for this meeting. After this Bolton’s meeting with Putin we will ask Ushakov to briefly inform the reporters."

Later on Wednesday, Putin will also present state awards at the Kremlin and hold a number of working meetings.

During his visit to Moscow on Wednesday Trump’s adviser is expected to discuss bilateral relations, international issues and disarmament. His meetings will focus on the preparation for a potential Russian-US summit, which may be held in the coming weeks. National Security Council Spokesman Garrett Marquis confirmed in a tweet that this issue would be discussed.

