Russian Armed Forces not striking at Ukrainian cities - MoD (UPDATE)

The Russian Armed Forces are destroying the military infrastructure of Ukraine by high-precision means and aren’t striking at the country's cities, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The air defense facilities, military airfields, aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are disabled with high-precision weapons," the ministry noted.

According to the ministry, nothing threatens the population of Ukraine.